By Carla Espinoza Gutiérrez

The Association of Avocado Producers and Packers Exporters of Mexico (APEAM), the sole cooperating partner with the USDA-APHIS for avocado exports to the United States, reaffirmed its commitment to the ongoing avocado exports in light of recent statements regarding tariffs by President Donald Trump.

Avocados will maintain a 0% tariff as long as they comply with the T-MEC rules of origin. The export industry plays a vital role in the economic benefit of both countries, generating 78,000 direct jobs and 300,000 indirect jobs. In 2024, Mexican avocados contributed $7.5 billion to U.S. economic production, $4.2 billion to GDP, and $2.5 billion in labor income, while income for Mexico reached $6 billion.

“At APEAM, we value this agreement, which strengthens bilateral avocado trade with the United States. However, we will continue to closely monitor any potential scenarios and reaffirm our readiness to meet the demand for avocados while adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety. As an Association, we will persist in our efforts for the benefit of the industry, maintaining dialogue with authorities and key stakeholders to ensure that Mexican avocados continue to reach the tables of millions of families,” the association said in a statement.

APEAM further indicated that they appreciate the efforts of all members of the value chain, whose commitment has established the product as a global leader.

“We also want to inform national and international media that APEAM, as the only facilitator of avocado exports from Michoacán and Jalisco, is the authorized spokesperson for its 35,000 producers and 92 export packaging companies, representing the interests of the avocado export industry,” the statement said.

Related articles: