University of Missouri patents first black walnut

After 25 years of development, the University of Missouri’s Center for Agroforestry has announced an official patent for its first black walnut cultivar, the "Hickman" Walnut.

"Our goal is to establish a regional tree nut industry for Missouri," stated Ron Revord, Interim Director of the MU Center for Agroforestry. "We are well-positioned to achieve this due to our River Hills soils and favorable climate, especially compared to the broader Midwest."

The "Hickman" was selected as the first patented cultivar within the species for kernel production, focusing on food production rather than timber. Its unique characteristics, particularly its high spur-bearing rate, make it suitable for orchard production, resulting in increased nut yields and earlier returns on investment for growers.

"The Center for Agroforestry has invested in various tree nut species, including black walnut, chestnut, hazelnut, and pecan, due to their potential for innovative agroforestry design,” Revord noted. “By producing these tree nuts in mixed species agroforestry systems, such as alley cropping, growers can realize ongoing annual income rather than waiting decades for timber value, making a compelling economic case for agroforestry adoption."

The patent for the "Hickman" Walnut is a crucial step toward facilitating opportunities for growers, the university said, as it enables the licensing of the cultivar for sale in nurseries. The cultivar's name is inspired by the Hickman House, built in 1819, located on the Horticulture and Agroforestry Research Farm (HARF) in New Franklin, which is home to the Center for Agroforestry and is among Missouri's oldest intact brick houses.

"The Hickman House represents a significant milestone in the settlement of the River Hills, akin to the significance of the 'Hickman' cultivar for our program," Revord explained.

Since obtaining the patent, Revord and the team at the Center for Agroforestry have been focused on making the cultivar commercially available. Licensing to sell the cultivar is already established, and faculty and staff are increasing nursery supplies through micropropagation in a campus tissue culture lab.

*Photo by MU.

