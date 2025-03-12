California Walnut Commission secures funding to expand its global market reach

The California Walnut Commission has been awarded $3.6 million from the United States Department of Agriculture through its 2025 Market Access Program (MAP). These funds are in addition to the $14 million in Regional Agriculture Promotion Program (RAPP) funds CWC received, which will be utilized over the next five years.

The funds from both USDA programs are supposed to aid the organization's efforts to develop and enhance market opportunities for California walnuts in key international markets.

According to a press release from the organization, the MAP funding will enable CWC to "continue its ongoing strategic marketing initiatives and promotional activities aimed at increasing availability and consumer desire of California walnuts."

The strategic initiatives are focused on markets across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East due to their demand for healthy and nutritious food products.

Robert Verloop, CEO of the California Walnut Commission, said the CWC is thrilled to receive the support. "These funds will significantly enhance our ability to promote California walnuts on a global scale, ensuring that consumers worldwide can enjoy our product's high quality and nutritional benefits. We are committed to leveraging this funding to drive demand, open new markets, and support the economic growth of our industry."

The California Walnuts Report for February shows a decrease in shipments for both in-shell and kernel walnuts, mainly due to a decrease in exports. Exports of in-shell walnuts decreased by nearly 30,000 pounds, from 34,960 thousand pounds in February 2024 to 6,593 thousand pounds in February 2025. As for kernel, the decrease was slight, from 39,036 in February 2024 to 31,292 in February this year.