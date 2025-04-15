Week 15 saw significant movement in the avocado market. The end of week 14 marked a significant decline in shipment volume to the United States, with a decrease of 37% from the previous week and a 24% drop compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Europe has surpassed 1,000 containers for the first time this season, following a similar pattern observed during the same week last year. In contrast, China experienced a temporary drop in arrivals, likely due to logistical delays.

Regarding prices, increases have been noted for smaller sizes in the U.S., while prices in Europe remain generally stable. Peru continues to lead as the main supplier, with a consistent rise in weekly shipments.

Full report here.

Related articles: