Philippine avocados gain access to Russian market

The Philippines Bureau of Plant Industry has announced that the country can now export Hass avocados, calamansi, and Okra to Russia.

“Exporters may now commence shipments of these commodities, provided that all phytosanitary requirements are strictly met,” the BPI said in a press release.

All aforementioned products can now be exported to Russia as long as they abide by the phytosanitary requirements. These include a formal certification issued by the bureau that any products being exported to the country are free from pests and diseases and "don't pose any threats to human, plant, and animal health."

According to the department, interested exporters may visit the nearest plant quarantine station.

Three years ago, the Philippine Department of Agriculture engaged with Russia's Ministry of Agriculture to discuss bilateral agricultural trade and the possibility of opening the market to the products.

Last year alone, the Philippines' avocado exports reached 737 metric tons, valued at $1.588 million, with South Korea, China, Hong Kong, and Japan as key markets.

South Korea accounted for $1.24 million of the total avocado exports.

Avocados are a high-value crop promoted by the department because of their well-known export potential. Last year, according to USDA data, the country's avocados also gained access to the Japanese market, which imported about $160 million worth of avocados in 2023.