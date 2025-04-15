U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has unveiled a new slate of presidential appointments, reinforcing key leadership positions within the Department. She says these individuals have been chosen to execute President Trump’s America First agenda, ensuring the priorities of America’s farmers, ranchers, and producers remain central to USDA's mission.

“Agriculture is the backbone of America, and strong leadership in this vital department is essential for our nation's ongoing success. I’m proud to welcome this team of skilled and dedicated professionals to USDA,” stated Secretary Rollins. “Together, we will promote rural prosperity and ensure that those who feed and fuel the world can do so free from unnecessary regulatory burdens.”

Newly appointed leadership:

Bailey Archey - Policy Advisor for Marketing and Regulatory Programs

- Archey focuses on issues related to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS). She holds a Bachelor of Science in Animal and Dairy Sciences and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Mississippi State University. Previously, she served as Legislative Assistant to U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, concentrating on agricultural matters.

Kelsey Barnes - Senior Advisor to the Secretary

- Barnes will oversee Rural Development, Biofuels, and Research, Education, and Economics. She previously directed Government Affairs at Farm Journal Foundation and was Chief of Staff at the Rural Business Cooperative Service within USDA. An Army National Guard member, she participated in Operation Atlantic Resolve in Europe.

Bill Beam - Administrator for the Farm Service Agency

- Beam previously served as Deputy Administrator of Farm Programs during the first Trump Administration. He operates Beam Farms Inc. with his family and has been involved with various agricultural boards, including the Pennsylvania Soybean Board and the United States Soybean Export Council.

Aubrey Bettencourt - Chief of the Natural Resource Conservation Service

- Bettencourt most recently acted as Global Director of Government Relations for Netafim, an Orbia Company. Her prior roles include being President and CEO of the Almond Alliance and Deputy Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Jordan Bonfitto - Chief of Staff for Marketing and Regulatory Programs

- Bonfitto has experience as Director of Government Affairs at the National Thoroughbred Racing Association and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida.

Seth W. Christensen - Director of Communications

- W. Christensen has a background in emergency management, serving as Assistant Agency Director at the Texas Division of Emergency Management. He holds a J.D. from South Texas College of Law and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Texas A&M University.

Trey Forsyth - Chief of Staff for Food Safety

- Forsyth previously worked as a Professional Staff Member for the Senate Committee on Agriculture and served as a policy advisor in the Trump Administration. He graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Agricultural Business.

Dr. Jaye L. Hamby - Director of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture

- Dr. Hamby has extensive experience in proprietary research and holds degrees in Agricultural Education and Agricultural Economics from the University of Tennessee and Oklahoma State University, respectively.

Natalie Ihrman - Press Secretary

- Ihrman has worked for U.S. Senators James Lankford and Marsha Blackburn and served as Deputy Executive Director of Women for Trump in 2020.

Dr. Alveda King - Senior Advisor on Faith and Community Outreach

- Dr. King is a prominent advocate, guardian of The King Family Legacy, and holds various leadership roles including Chair of the AFPI Center for the American Dream.

Courtney Knupp - Senior Advisor to the Deputy Secretary

- Knupp was Vice President of International Market Development at the National Pork Board and has served in numerous roles within USDA during the first Trump Administration. She graduated from Iowa State University.

Maggie Linden - Senior Advisor for Marketing and Regulatory Programs

- Linden has experience in government relations within the food and agriculture sector and holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Public Policy from the University of Virginia.

David Matthews - Director of State Operations for Rural Development

- Matthews has served in various roles related to food and nutrition services and was appointed to BIFAD by President Trump.

James Miller - Administrator for Food and Nutrition Service

- Miller has extensive leadership experience in management across health, nonprofit, and government sectors, with an MBA in Healthcare Management.

Brian Mizoguchi - Deputy General Counsel

- Mizoguchi has served in the Office of General Counsel at USDA and has a background in the U.S. Department of Justice.

Riley Pagett - Chief of Staff for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs

- Pagett was previously Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Representative Tracey Mann and has an educational background in law and agricultural communications.

Photo: USDA-Flickr

Related articles: