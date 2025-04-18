Fruit exporters turn to Canada for new market opportunities, and the CPMA Trade Show is proof of it

By Sebastian Ramírez

At a crucial moment for global trade, the CPMA Convention and Trade Show 2025, held in Montreal, Canada, on April 8-10, celebrated its 100th anniversary, providing growers, exporters, and buyers from a wide range of countries with the opportunity to share and explore new opportunities.

The development of new markets has become a priority for the main fruit-exporting countries, particularly given the political uncertainty in the United States during the Trump administration.

Ron Lemaire, the President of CMPA, told Freshfruitportal.com that since the pandemic, the convention has grown constantly, with new partners from over 20 countries.

This year, Peru, one of the fastest-growing fruit-producing countries, was the main sponsor of the event in Canada. There were also representatives from various industries, including those from Egypt, Turkey, Morocco, South Africa, Australia, Colombia, Ecuador, and other countries.

"What was interesting was how engaged everyone was in trying to understand how they can expand their market opportunities," Lemaire said.

Growing interest in Canada and the CPMA Convention

Companies are attending the event not only to connect with their existing customers, but also to understand Canada's retail model, what packaging looks like, and overall marketing opportunities they can use to leverage their market share.

"In the past, the global fruit industry relied heavily on the importer or a partner in the country to expand and develop their product lines. Now, a lot of them are making the effort to come to Canada and understand firsthand what the consumer demands," Lemaire indicated.

Regarding the Canadian market, Lemaire pointed out that its population of 40 million consumes a high volume of products, similar to a 60 million population base.

"We consume fruit and vegetables at high volumes, because of a diversity within our population," he said. "Our cultural mosaic drives cuisine and eating in a way different than other countries around the world."

Additionally, Canadians have a unique attribute of always seeking something new, which makes the importing community in the country highly competitive due to a consolidated grocery market.

"Importers are always trying to find new, innovative tastes and varieties as well as packaging that will incentivise the consumer to try something new," he said.

For exporters, this makes Canada a market to focus on and develop, and not just a secondary market where overflow is sent.

"More people are looking at Canada as a primary destination, with great opportunities," he added.

He says that if exporters are not able to pass on the cost of tariffs to the consumer in the U.S., it shifts their preference for where they sell.

Diverting product from the U.S. to Canada

Despite becoming a good alternative for shipments to the U.S., Lemaire acknowledges that Canada cannot take on all the product that is destined for the U.S. if it were diverted. However, it presents an opportunity for exporters to minimize the risks posed by the U.S. administration.

Outlook for the Canadian produce industry

Lemaire, who has been leading CPMA since 2011, believes there are numerous opportunities for growth in Canada from an import perspective.

"From the domestic and export perspective, Canadians are very much wrapping themselves in our flag and buying according to that," he said. "Canadian local production has a heightened sense of demand, which will help our industry continue to grow and expand."

At the same time, he indicated the Canadian brand is growing on a global level, giving opportunities for products to enter new markets.

For example, apple growers in Canada have never focused much on Mexico. However, Lemaire said, all of a sudden, Mexican buyers are looking for Canadian apples, potatoes, and expanded opportunities in cherries.

"All of these things are happening because of the trade issues between the three countries, and while no one likes disruption in a market, there is opportunity, and Canadian exporters and producers are leveraging those opportunities as best they can," Lemaire concluded.

Related article: CPMA advocating for fresh produce priorities in Canadian federal elections