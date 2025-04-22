U.S. avocado imports see uptick, but remain below 2024 levels

April 22 , 2025
During week 15, U.S. avocado imports totaled 1,487 shipments, a 25% increase from the previous week. This rebound was driven by significant growth in Mexico (+26%) and California (+28%). Although volumes remain 5% lower than in 2024, the market is showing signs of recovery.

In Europe, week 16 is projected to reach 1,084 containers, marking the third consecutive week of increases. Peru is leading this growth with a remarkable 46% rise, while South Africa has seen a 63% increase weekly.

Data by Avobook.

In contrast, China received 104 containers, most of which came from Peru. However, prices continue to decline, reaching their lowest point of the year. 

Meanwhile, Brazil's export pace has slowed, yet it still holds a significant position in the European market, accounting for up to 8% in recent weeks.

