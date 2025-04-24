Kissabel apples advance toward commercial volumes in the Southern Hemisphere

Following the success of the sales campaign in Europe and North America, the development of Kissabel apples continues with the new southern hemisphere crop.

The range of apples with pink to deep red flesh continues its development phase in Australia, Argentina, Chile, New Zealand, and South Africa, thanks to partners in the IFORED program.

"In the southern hemisphere, growers are testing the different varieties in their respective climates and markets. We are well on our way to making our incredible range increasingly available to consumers around the world," said Emmanuel de Lapparent, IFORED program manager.

Kissabel by market

Australia is the country where the development phase is most advanced. Here, Montague Farms growers are beginning the harvest, which will include yellow-skinned and pink-fleshed varieties, as well as red-fleshed and red-skinned varieties.

New varieties tested in previous years will be added to the crop for excellent flavor and increasingly striking red interior coloration.

While marketing, in terms of quantities, is still in its early stages, Montague Farms is investing in growing the brand.

Kissabel has been featured on Sunrise, one of Australia's most popular morning shows, and was a massive success at the Melbourne International Flower & Garden Show, where more than 50,000 people sampled it.

Tastings for influencers and restaurants are also planned in Australia. “The goal is to be ready for increased quantities in the coming years by building a strong brand,” explained Michelle Hau, marketing director at Montague Farms.

“In particular, we are betting on a young and foodie audience, perfect for Kissabel®'s innovative load,” she added.

Kissabel is also making progress in Latin America, thanks to the efforts of partners Moño Azul in Argentina and Unifrutti in Chile.

“The main objective this season is to reconfirm the varieties that are best suited to our soils to put new commercial plantations into operation,” said Marcelo Galardini, sales director of Moño Azul, who added that, “in the meantime, we will start promoting Kissabel® apples in the local market to make them known to our customers.”

In Argentina, production is primarily focused on the red-fleshed and red-skinned varieties. These are also the main crop in Chile, with trials underway on different varieties.

“This season we will send some tasting samples to one of our customers in Brazil,” said Cristian Matte, commercial director of Unifrutti Chile. “Our goal is to expand commercial production,” he added.

Kissabel in South Africa and New Zealand

The Dutoit Group, based in South Africa, began planting its first semi-commercial apple orchards in 2023, focusing on red-skinned and red-fleshed varieties. This year, it obtained its first crop of Kissabel® apples.

“We are very pleased with the quality of the crop; the apples have turned a deep, bright red color, especially in the warmer areas,” commented Willie Cotze, technical manager at Dutoit.

“A pleasant surprise has been the transformation in texture at the time of ripening, which has also allowed the flavor to develop fully,” Cotze noted, "a result received with great enthusiasm by both our marketing team and local retailers.

“We will present Kissabel® apples to a group of media, influencers, and local retail customers to test the visual and taste experience of this unique product,” added the Dutoit representative.

The testing phase is also currently underway in New Zealand, with Yummy Fruit.

*Photos by Kissabel