China's retaliatory tariffs are affecting Canada's agricultural and seafood products

April 25 , 2025
More News Top Stories
China's retaliatory tariffs are affecting Canada's agricultural and seafood products

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business sent a letter to the federal government asking representatives to speak up against China's retaliatory tariffs on agricultural products.

The non-profit organization represents over 100,000 businesses across Canada, including more than 5,000 in the agricultural sector. 

According to the letter, the uncertainty around the U.S. and China's new tariffs "may leave many farmers struggling to find buyers, forcing them to absorb financial losses or shift to less profitable crops."

"The government needs to turn its focus to supporting the agriculture industry and adopting policies to improve the business climate for Canada's SMEs," said Jasmin Guénette, CFIB's Vice-President of National Affairs.

The organization states that China's tariffs on both agricultural and seafood products are affecting approximately one-third (36%) of Canadian agricultural businesses, with nearly one in four (23%) taking a direct hit.

China imposed a 100% tariff on Canadian exports of canola oil, canola oil cake, and pea imports, as well as 25% duties on pork and aquatic products, in response to Canada's tariffs on electric vehicles and metals. 

You might also be interested in


North American Blueberry Council: Consistent retail presence is critical for the success of U.S. growers
Trump's tariff game concerns fruit trade industry
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture praises President for tariff reduction on potash
Canadian Produce Marketing Association urges governments to exempt produce from tariff discussions
Trump announces 10% baseline tariff on all U.S. trading partners
Canadian agriculture minister visits U.S. to strengthen ties, tariffs looming
Fruit exporters turn to Canada for new market opportunities, and the CPMA Trade Show is proof of it
CPMA advocating for fresh produce priorities in Canadian federal elections

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands