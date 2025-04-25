China's retaliatory tariffs are affecting Canada's agricultural and seafood products

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business sent a letter to the federal government asking representatives to speak up against China's retaliatory tariffs on agricultural products.

The non-profit organization represents over 100,000 businesses across Canada, including more than 5,000 in the agricultural sector.

According to the letter, the uncertainty around the U.S. and China's new tariffs "may leave many farmers struggling to find buyers, forcing them to absorb financial losses or shift to less profitable crops."

"The government needs to turn its focus to supporting the agriculture industry and adopting policies to improve the business climate for Canada's SMEs," said Jasmin Guénette, CFIB's Vice-President of National Affairs.

The organization states that China's tariffs on both agricultural and seafood products are affecting approximately one-third (36%) of Canadian agricultural businesses, with nearly one in four (23%) taking a direct hit.

China imposed a 100% tariff on Canadian exports of canola oil, canola oil cake, and pea imports, as well as 25% duties on pork and aquatic products, in response to Canada's tariffs on electric vehicles and metals.