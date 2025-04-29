U.S. kiwi market projections show steady growth towards 2035

According to a newly released report by IndexBox, the U.S. kiwi market is expected to reach 131,000 tons and $391 million in nominal prices, driven by increased demand.

A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.5% in volume and 2% in value is expected to be derived from recent upward trends in the industry. Between 2023 and 2024, U.S. consumption increased by 20%, reaching 111,000 tons.

According to the report, the U.S. kiwi market size soared to $314 million in 2024, representing a 45% increase from the previous year. This figure represents the total revenues of producers and importers, excluding logistics costs, retail marketing costs, and retailers' margins, which will be factored into the final consumer price.

U.S. kiwifruit production

Local production in the U.S. has also been growing in recent years, with volumes reaching 29,000 tons in 2024, a 16% increase from the previous year.

The report shows that, however, the trend pattern exhibited some noticeable fluctuations throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2024 figures, production decreased by 20.7% compared to 2020 indices.

The most rapid growth occurred in 2016, when the production volume increased by 35% compared to the previous year. Over the period under review, production reached a record high of 36,000 tons in 2020; however, from 2021 to 2024, production remained at a lower level.

Kiwi fruit output in the United States indicated a slight expansion, which was largely conditioned by mild growth of the harvested area and a relatively flat trend pattern in yield figures.

In value terms, kiwi fruit production reached $91M in 2024. Overall, production recorded a prominent expansion. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2017 with an increase of 39%. Kiwi fruit production peaked at $91M in 2022; however, from 2023 to 2024, production failed to regain momentum.

In 2024, the country reported a total of 1,900 hectares in production, with a projected gradual growth in the immediate term.

Kiwi imports to the U.S.

The bulk of the kiwifruit industry in the U.S. is dependent on imports.

In 2024, approximately 93,000 tons of kiwi fruit were imported into the United States, representing a 17% increase compared to the previous year. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of 3.9% from 2013 to 2024; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations in certain years.

The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2015 when imports increased by 23%. Over the period under review, imports reached their peak in 2024 and are expected to experience gradual growth in the near future.

In value terms, kiwi fruit imports soared to $278M in 2024. In general, imports continue to indicate a substantial expansion. As a result, imports reached a peak and are likely to continue growing in the immediate term.

The leading supplying country is New Zealand, with 44,000 tons shipped in 2024, with a 47% share of total imports. The second suppliers are Chile, with 19,000 tons, and Greece, with 15,000 tons.

In value terms, New Zealand ($148 million) constituted the largest supplier of kiwi fruits to the United States, accounting for 53% of total imports. The second position in the ranking was taken by Chile ($49M), with an 18% share of total imports. It was followed by Italy, with a 16% share.

U.S. kiwi exports

In 2024, shipments of kiwi fruits from the U.S. to foreign markets decreased by 9.3% to 10,000 tons, marking the second consecutive year of decline after two years of growth.

Overall, exports showed a perceptible decline. The pace of growth was most pronounced in 2019, when exports increased by 25% compared to the previous year. Exports peaked at 16,000 tons in 2022; however, from 2023 to 2024, they failed to regain momentum.

Regarding destination markets, Australia, Canada, and Mexico were the leading destinations for U.S. kiwis. Exports to Australia reached 3,300 tons, Canada 2,400 tons, and Mexico 2,100 tons.