Talking about blueberries is synonymous with discussing health. This small blue fruit offers numerous benefits, including a high content of antioxidants, which support cardiovascular health and help prevent chronic diseases.

It also provides vitamin C and fiber, which bolster the immune system and aid digestion. These characteristics have brought international acclaim - and demand - for this berry, with key market players such as the Chilean blueberry industry now exploring new ways to further boost its popularity.

Carolina Parra Palma, a postdoctoral researcher at the Universidad Autónoma de Chile, is leading a study titled “Determination of Changes in the Metabolism of Fructooligosaccharides and Their Regulation Mechanism During Blueberry Ripening Through Exogenous Hormonal Treatments.”

Parra Palma told FreshFruitPortal.com that the study aims to improve fruit quality, with a focus on aroma, firmness and color.

“My research aims to go further by analyzing the bioactive compounds that may be present in blueberries,” she said. She added that emerging evidence suggests the fruit contains compounds with prebiotic capacity.

“I thought it was interesting to explore these two aspects of blueberries: antioxidants on one hand, and prebiotic capacity on the other,” she said.

Another facet of the research aligns with climate change challenges. Parra Palma noted that one goal is “to contrast research on drought conditions and the application of plant hormones."

Research

Parra Palma said the study is still in its early stages. “We are currently measuring the antioxidant capacities and prebiotic content of the fruit since we have already applied hormonal treatments. Our next step is to evaluate different doses to assess their impact on human health.”

The current analysis focuses on the O’Neal variety. Laboratory tests are also being conducted on 10 blueberry cultivars popular in the Maule region of central Chile, with O’Neal and Legacy showing the highest antioxidant capacities, she said.

Regarding preliminary results, Parra Palma said they have observed benefits more than doubling in some cases.

“These positive outcomes are influenced by several factors, including genetics, agronomic management, environmental conditions, irrigation practices, soil moisture, soil properties, microorganisms, salinity and pH,” she added.

“We are currently working in a commercial field in Cauquenes, where we have selected plants suitable for further study.”

Contribution to the Chilean blueberry industry

Parra Palma said the goal is to enhance or preserve the antioxidant and prebiotic properties of blueberries after harvest by applying plant phytohormones.

“We aim to extend the fruit’s shelf life using naturally occurring plant hormones - compounds produced during development, ripening or stress signaling,” she said.

She emphasized that these hormones are safe, especially compared to preservatives like sulfites, which can have harmful effects.

“Enhancing these bioactive properties would add value to Chilean blueberries,” she said.

Future directions

Looking ahead, Parra Palma said the team plans to standardize methods for measuring antioxidant and prebiotic content in blueberries.

“We want to identify specific compounds and assess how treatments affect their levels over time - early, intermediate and late stages,” she explained.

They also intend to conduct biomedical studies to explore the potential health benefits of blueberries.

The project further addresses agronomic management, particularly irrigation strategies.

“We have explored drought conditions and the application of phytohormones in the field. Results indicate that blueberries can produce fruit using up to 50% less water, which has been well received by producers,” she said.

The research is scheduled to conclude in March 2027, with hopes of publishing initial findings by mid-2024.

