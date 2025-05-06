The avocado market continues to exhibit signs of adjustment in week 18, intelligence firm Avobook reported. In the United States, imports reached 1,591 shipments, representing a 20% increase compared to the previous week, with Mexican supplies and California fruit serving as top origins.

Meanwhile, prices have significantly declined across large and medium sizes, particularly the 60-size category, which fell by 13%.

Europe maintains high import volumes, with more than 1,000 containers for the fourth consecutive week, predominantly supplied by Peru.

In China, although volumes remain stable, prices for medium-sized avocados have rebounded by up to 58%. However, they remain below last year's levels.

