Mexican supplies continue to lead the U.S. avocado market as small calibres rebound
The avocado market continues to exhibit signs of adjustment in week 18, intelligence firm Avobook reported. In the United States, imports reached 1,591 shipments, representing a 20% increase compared to the previous week, with Mexican supplies and California fruit serving as top origins.
Meanwhile, prices have significantly declined across large and medium sizes, particularly the 60-size category, which fell by 13%.
Europe maintains high import volumes, with more than 1,000 containers for the fourth consecutive week, predominantly supplied by Peru.
In China, although volumes remain stable, prices for medium-sized avocados have rebounded by up to 58%. However, they remain below last year's levels.