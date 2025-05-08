Chilean apple volume up for 2025

The Pink Lady Fruit Committee of Chile has projected that overall apple shipments for the 2025 season will increase by 4.4%, totaling 573,658 tons.

Ignacio Caballero, coordinator of the committee, said the projection indicates a recovery for the Chilean apple industry in both volume and quality.

"In terms of volume, an increase of 4.4% is expected across most varieties of Chilean apples, particularly the red varieties," Caballero said. "For the complete Pink Lady category, we anticipate a 5% increase and a 6% increase for Fuji."

Regarding quality, Caballero noted that Pink Lady apples are projected to see an increase of more than 8% in quality, alongside a rise in market share. In contrast, Cripps Pink apples are expected to experience a 3% decline in quality due to reduced color coverage.

Caballero pointed out that "in the case of Pink Lady, the estimate reflects an upward trend from 2022, especially due to an improvement in climatic and production factors."

Chilean apple exports

Exports of Pink Lady apples will amount to 114,515 tons, while Gala apples will decrease slightly by 2%, reaching 243,802 tons.

Fuji apples will grow by 6%, reaching 52,089 tons.

Red Club apples will reach 28,890 tons, down 13%, while other red varieties will rise more than 49%, reaching 62,899 tons.

Green varieties will grow 6% with 70,787 tons, except Club Verdes with 0%.

Caballero explained that these initial estimates are based on data provided by 33 apple-producing and exporting companies that are members of the Pink Lady Committee of Frutas de Chile. These companies accounted for 78% of the total fresh apples exported in 2024 and 91% of Pink Lady shipments.

The sector will release a second estimate in mid-May, with the results expected to be published by the end of the month or in early June.