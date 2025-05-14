European Union's peach and nectarine consumption to ramp up over the next decade

According to an IndexBox report on the European Union's peach and nectarine market, both fruits are expected to experience growth in volume and value over the next ten years.

The report projects an "anticipated CAGR of +0.1% in volume and +1.2% in value, the market is projected to reach 3.2M tons and $5B, respectively, by the end of 2035."

The report projects upward consumption of the fruits will ramp up over the next decade, although after two years of growth, consumption of peaches and nectarines decreased by -3.9% to 3.2M tons in 2024, and the revenue in the EU declined to $4.4B in 2024, with a decrease of -6.7% against the previous year.

According to the report the countries with the highest volumes of consumption in 2024 were Italy, Greece, Spain, who account for nearly 70% of total consumption, followed by France, Germany, Portugal and Poland.

Portugal (with a CAGR of +1.8%) was the leading consuming country, while consumption for the other leaders experienced a decline in the consumption figures. In value terms, Italy ($1.6B) led the market, alone. The second position in the ranking was held by Spain ($699M).

The most prominent growth in production of peaches and nectarines was recorded in 2017 when the production volume increased by 8.8%. As a result, production attained the peak volume of 4.1M tons. in 2024, the markets experienced a decline in production, to 3.3M tons.

Imports

In 2024, peach and nectarine imports in the European Union declined slightly to 899K tons, compared with 2023 figures, and are showing a mild decrease. Italy, France, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and the Netherlands, made up 75% of total imports of peaches and nectarines.

The import price in the European Union stood at $1,598 per ton in 2024, with a decrease of -1.7% against the previous year.

Exports

Shipments of peaches and nectarines increased by 10% to 1 million tons in 2024, rising for the third consecutive year after two years of decline. In value terms, peach and nectarine exports rose markedly to $1.6B in 2024.

In 2024, Spain (689K tons) represented the largest exporter of peaches and nectarines, making up 68% of total exports, followed by Greece, Italy, France, and the Netherlands.