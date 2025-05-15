Avocado market: Mexican supplies fall 12% in the U.S., Peru consolidates its dominance in Europe

May 15 , 2025
During week 19, the global avocado market experienced adjustments in both volume and prices, intelligence firm Avobook noted in its latest report.

In the United States, imports totaled approximately 1,450 shipments by the end of Week 18, representing a 9% decline from the previous week but remaining 3% above 2024 levels. Mexico maintained its dominance with 63% of the volume, despite a 12% decrease, while California accounted for 26%, showing a slight rebound of 4%. Peru and Colombia, with shares of 6% and 5% respectively, continued to maintain a stable presence, although Peru is expected to see further growth in the coming weeks.

In Europe, shipments dropped below the 1,000-unit threshold after several consecutive weeks, totaling 985 containers. This represents an 18% decrease from the previous week but is still 13% higher than the same period last year. Peru solidified its market dominance with a 72% share, while other origins such as South Africa, Kenya, and Tanzania experienced declines. Regarding prices, there was a general decline across both large and small sizes: in Rotterdam, 18 and 30-sized avocados decreased by approximately 10% to 11%, amid logistical delays that have disrupted the typical market behavior.

In China, volumes reached 99 containers from Peru, representing a 29% increase over the previous week and a 14% rise compared to last year. Prices continue their upward trend, with increases of 10% to 11% for medium-sized avocados. However, a decline is anticipated in the coming weeks due to the recent influx of fruit and increased competition.

