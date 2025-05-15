Dayka & Hackett partners with UVEX to extend premium table grape offerings

May 15 , 2025
Dayka & Hackett, a leader in global fresh produce distribution, has announced a new partnership with UVEX, a premium Mexico-based table grape grower and exporter.

The partnership will focus on developing 500+ hectares of land into premium grape varieties, including Sun World International, Grapa, and Bloom Fresh, expanding D&H's table grape portfolio and customer offerings. 

Photo courtesy of Dayka & Hackett

“Partnering with UVEX is a key step toward enhancing our table grape offerings, and we are excited about the potential to deliver exceptional grapes that exceed the expectations of our customers,” Kyle Hackett, CEO of Dayka & Hackett, said. “This collaboration will enable us to provide a steady supply of premium varieties and continue to lead the industry in innovation and quality.”

As part of the project, D&H will implement an innovative indoor packing and cooling facility, specifically designed for clamshell, bi-color, and tricolor packaging. The organization said the modern facility will ensure efficiency and quality control, delivering fresh, high-quality grapes to the market.

"Eight years ago, we set out to revolutionize our vineyards by introducing superior grape varieties—meticulously selected and expertly cultivated to deliver exceptional quality," Luis Carrillo, UVEX's Commercial Director, said. "Today, we're proud to partner with Dayka & Hackett, a company that shares our passion for excellence. This strategic alliance marks a bold step forward in raising the standard for flavor and quality in the Mexican table grape industry."

