May marks the peak of watermelon harvest season in North Florida, with farmers preparing their crops for upcoming harvests around Memorial Day. Many growers have transitioned from manual irrigation methods to automated irrigation systems in recent years, resulting in notable water conservation benefits.

A study by the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) assessed nine Suwannee Valley growers managing 1,883 acres of watermelon. The findings indicated that these farmers collectively saved approximately 164 million gallons of water using automation technologies. If similar adoption rates were achieved across the region’s 8,000 acres of watermelon cultivation, potential water savings could reach over 696 million gallons annually.

The assessment was supported by grants from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS). As part of ongoing efforts to promote sustainable practices, UF/IFAS has organized demonstration sites, extension programming, and personal consultations aimed at informing growers about automation options.

Effective irrigation management is a key component of watermelon production. Traditional systems often require manual operation of valves across multiple fields, but wireless automation allows growers to adjust watering schedules remotely via internet-connected devices.

According to the survey respondents, automation has led to significant time savings, with many reporting an average reduction of 1.7 hours spent in the field daily. Additionally, the technology contributed to water savings, with an average decrease in daily irrigation durations by approximately 1.4 hours, or 24%.

Some growers have implemented automation to improve operational efficiency. For example, a grower in Alachua and Levy counties noted that monitoring fertilizer application became more precise with automation, which correlated with observed improvements in crop growth.

Cost-share programs have played a role in facilitating adoption, as the initial investment for automation systems can range from $10,000 to $20,000 per field.

Many farmers reported that financial assistance from programs such as those offered by FDACS and regional water management districts made automation more accessible. For some, these programs were a critical factor in their decision to adopt new technology.

Adopters have varied perspectives. Garrett Beach, a farmer in Gilchrist County who automated irrigation on 600 acres, expressed initial skepticism but ultimately found the system reliable and beneficial, indicating a willingness to continue using automation in future planting seasons.

“If it wasn’t for cost share, there’s no way I would have thought about trying automation,” said Beach. “Now, I trust it, and I see its value. I won’t farm without it from now on.”

*Featured photo by UF/IFAS.

