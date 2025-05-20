In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we take a look at Mexico's avocado industry production. Each week, the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic, visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

According to the USDA, Mexico’s avocado industry is poised for another strong year in 2025, with production forecast to reach 2.75 million metric tons (MMT)—a 3% increase over 2024. The growth is driven by stable growing conditions, improved agricultural practices, and strong international demand, particularly from the United States. Exports are projected to hit 1.34 MMT, up 5% year-on-year, with the United States expected to absorb 80% of Mexico’s avocado exports by volume. Canada followed with 7%, and Japan accounted for 3%.

Mexico continues to dominate the global avocado trade, supplying nearly 88% of total U.S. imports in 2024. Domestically, avocado consumption continues to rise, growing nearly 10% to 27 pounds per capita in 2024. However, avocados are still considered a luxury item in Mexico due to their relatively high cost compared to other fruits. Despite its success, the industry is under increasing pressure to address its environmental footprint.

In response, the Avocado Institute of Mexico launched its Path to Sustainability plan in April, aimed at aligning all major stakeholders—from the country’s 35,000+ growers to packers and exporters—under a unified strategy. The plan targets four core areas: water, biodiversity, climate, and deforestation, and lays out a roadmap with specific goals and benchmarks to achieve water, carbon, and deforestation neutrality by 2035. The sustainability initiative also includes commitments to cover orchard floors, improve soil health, and restore ecosystems. According to environmental consultant Ernesto Enkerlin, the water footprint of avocado farming has historically been overestimated due to the failure to account for the ecological benefits of the orchards themselves. With updated methodologies, the industry now sees water neutrality as a realistic goal—and a potential benchmark for other crops.

Meanwhile, avocado imports into Mexico remain low and are projected to decline by 10% in 2025 to just 3,800 MT, reflecting the country’s ability to meet demand through local production. Imports mainly occur during seasonal gaps and come from countries like Peru and Colombia. With exports surging, domestic demand growing, and a bold sustainability framework underway, Mexico’s avocado industry is positioning itself not just as a global leader in volume—but as a model for long-term, environmentally conscious growth.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

In our ‘In Charts’ series, we work to tell some of the stories that are moving the industry. Feel free to take a look at the other articles by clicking here.

All pricing for domestic US produce represents the spot market at Shipping Point (i.e. packing house/climate controlled warehouse, etc.). For imported fruit, the pricing data represents the spot market at Port of Entry. You can keep track of the markets daily through Agronometrics, a data visualization tool built to help the industry make sense of the huge amounts of data that professionals need to access to make informed decisions. If you found the information and the charts from this article useful, feel free to visit us at www.agronometrics.com where you can easily access these same graphs, or explore the other 21 commodities we currently track.