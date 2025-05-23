The Panama Canal recently hosted a visit from Kevin Marino Cabrera, the U.S. ambassador to Panama, as part of a day dedicated to institutional outreach and gaining a firsthand understanding of its operations.

The visit reaffirmed the historic ties between Panama and the United States and strengthened understanding of the Canal’s vital role in global maritime trade and the projects that ensure its long-term efficiency and sustainability.

The United States remains the largest user of the Panama Canal. At the end of fiscal year 2024, more than half of all transits had U.S. ports as their origin or destination. Additionally, 76% of the cargo moved was linked to the United States, with more than three-quarters passing through the Neopanamax locks.

The U.S. delegation, which included Defense Attaché Daniel Bethancourt and Economic Attaché April Cohen, was initially received at the Miraflores Locks by the Canal's Vice President of Operations, Boris Moreno.

The tour then proceeded to the Cocolí Locks, where Canal Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez Morales welcomed Ambassador Cabrera. There, the delegation observed the operation of the Neopanamax locks and engaged in a technical discussion on the Canal’s operational capacity, its importance in global logistics, and its strategic challenges.

“I am grateful that Ambassador Cabrera took the time to tour the Panama Canal, especially the century-old Miraflores Lock, and to see firsthand the expansion works at the Cocolí Locks, built with Panamanian investment,” the administrator said. “This expansion doubled the waterway’s traffic capacity and allowed the ambassador to witness the unwavering commitment of Panamanians to ensuring safe, accessible, and neutral transit for all who depend on the Canal.”

Political conflicts

Since the start of his second term, President Trump has made what many consider aggressive comments referring to his desire to reassert control over the canal, claiming it has ceded too much power to China. The president has said they will "take back" the canal "to further enhance our national security."

"We didn't give it to China, we gave it to Panama, and we're taking it back," Trump said during an address to Congress in March.

Earlier this year, the President of Panama, José Raúl Mulino, said Trump was lying about the U.S. taking back the canal, saying, "The Panama Canal is not in the process of recovery." He added that he rejected, on behalf of Panama and all Panamanians, this new affront to the truth and our dignity as a nation.”

