In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we take a look at Chile's upcoming avocado crop. Each week, the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic, visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

With the 2024/25 season anticipated to produce over 235,000 metric tons, Chile's avocado industry is on the brink of a banner year. This will be the largest harvest in over a decade. Better agricultural practices and favorable weather conditions have not only increased production but are also anticipated to extend the season into June, which will cause the season to be two months longer than the norm.

This anticipated surge is a substantial increase from the 150,000 metric tons produced in the previous season, indicating a 56.6% growth. The expansion is attributed to the implementation of advanced agricultural techniques and the abundance of rainfall, including optimal climatic conditions.

Chileans continue to be avid consumers of avocados, with the per capita consumption being over 8.2 kilograms in 2024. This has positioned the country as the second-largest consumer globally after Mexico. The domestic market is anticipated to receive approximately 55% of the current harvest, while the remaining 45% will be exported, with Europe being the primary destination, followed by Latin America, Asia, and the United States.

In a recent development in leadership, Francisco Contardo-Sfeir has been appointed as the new executive president of the Chilean Avocado Committee, succeeding Carmen Gloria Lüttges. Contardo-Sfeir's extensive experience includes his roles as vice president and director of the Chilean Avocado Importers Association (CAIA) in the United States, as well as his participation in the Water Positive Think Tank, which emphasizes sustainable water solutions.

The committee is expected to continue working on sustainability and market growth under Contardo-Sfeir's leadership. This will help Chilean avocados maintain their reputation for being high-quality and environmentally friendly.

Chile's avocado industry is set to strengthen its position in the global market by meeting growing international demand while promoting sustainable practices. This is all thanks to record-breaking production, an extended season, and strategic leadership.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

In our ‘In Charts’ series, we work to tell some of the stories that are moving the industry. Feel free to take a look at the other articles by clicking here.

All pricing for domestic US produce represents the spot market at Shipping Point (i.e. packing house/climate controlled warehouse, etc.). For imported fruit, the pricing data represents the spot market at Port of Entry. You can keep track of the markets daily through Agronometrics, a data visualization tool built to help the industry make sense of the huge amounts of data that professionals need to access to make informed decisions. If you found the information and the charts from this article useful, feel free to visit us at www.agronometrics.com where you can easily access these same graphs, or explore the other 21 commodities we currently track.