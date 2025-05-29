New certified Jerte cherry varieties to boost production

Cherry harvest season in Spain’s Jerte Valley is expected to yield 7,165 more tons than last year, partly due to the addition of three new varieties to the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) “Cereza del Jerte”: Van, Lapins, and Burlat.

The estimate is consistent with predictions made in early April.

The Regulatory Council of the PDO is currently certifying the first cherries of the season.

Spring rainfall has delayed the harvest by about 15 days, but good-quality fruit is still expected.

As FreshFruitPortal.com previously reported, the addition of new varieties will shift the harvest timeline forward, helping Jerte cherries reach destination markets earlier.

Burlat is the earliest of the new varieties. It is produced from late April through mid-May and measures between 22 and 26 millimeters in diameter.

Van is grown from mid-May through mid-June and typically ranges from 24 to 28 millimeters, while the latest variety, Lapins, is harvested from mid-June through August and is the largest - reaching 24 to 32 millimeters.

Since 1996, the Protected Designation of Origin Cereza del Jerte has certified the superior quality of Jerte cherries, identifying them with a seal of quality found on packaging.

