Port of Dover celebrates new UK-EU trade deal

Following the new UK-EU trade deal announced on 19 May, Port of Dover authorities have expressed strong support, Port Strategy reported. The agreement marks a significant step forward in enhancing the vital economic relationship between the UK and Europe.

As the UK's primary gateway for trade with the EU, the Port of Dover currently handles about one-third of all UK-EU goods trade.

The deal includes major commitments to streamline trading and travel, especially by removing barriers like sanitary and phytosanitary checks on animal and plant products. The port is hopeful these measures will be quickly implemented, making cross-Channel trade smoother.

"The EU is the UK’s largest trading partner. After the 21% drop in agrifood exports and 7% drop in agrifood imports seen since Brexit, the UK will also be able to sell various products, such as burgers and sausages, back into the EU again, supporting these vital British industries," a UK government announcement stated.

This agreement builds on discussions from the recent Short Straits Summit, where leaders from maritime, logistics, infrastructure, and business sectors stressed the importance of frictionless trade, regulatory cooperation, and innovation.

Improvements to border procedures are also expected to boost confidence among businesses and investors, support economic growth, and strengthen supply chain resilience.

The port has also committed to working closely with the UK, French, and EU authorities to ensure the deal’s effective implementation and to promote shared prosperity on both sides of the Channel.

