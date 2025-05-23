Port of Oakland announces new renewable energy partnership

The Port of Oakland has announced a 10-year agreement with the East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) to procure renewable energy generated from EBMUD's wastewater treatment plant in West Oakland, starting July 1, 2025.

The Port will purchase renewable energy certificates (RECs) at $36 each, representing one megawatt-hour (MWh) of renewable electricity delivered to the grid. This partnership aims to supply approximately 11,300 to 17,700 MWh annually, fulfilling 10% to 15% of the Port's energy needs.

According to Andre Basler, Port Utilities Director, the agreement demonstrates the Port's commitment to sustainability and emissions reduction through local renewable sources.

“By leveraging local renewable energy sources, the Port is not only enhancing its sustainability credentials but also strengthening its partnership with local organizations like EBMUD,” said Basler.

EBMUD's Wastewater Director, Amit Mutsuddy, highlighted that the wastewater plant produces excess biogas, making EBMUD self-sufficient and a net energy producer, with the ability to supply clean energy back to the grid.

“This means we can sell clean, renewable energy back to the grid, helping to power the Port of Oakland while slashing fossil fuel use and cutting greenhouse gas emissions,” Mutsuddy added.

The Port operates a utility system supporting over 300 connections for operations across aviation, maritime, and commercial sectors. It has partnered with EBMUD since 2012 to purchase renewable energy from its facilities.

