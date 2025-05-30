Ample supply of Northwest cherries ready to fill store shelves

Honeybear Brands, grower, marketer, and developer of conventional and organic apples, pears, and cherries, has announced that cherries from orchards in the Northwest are ready to be sold in U.S supermarkets. In a release, the company announced that this growing season has produced an ample supply of the very popular fruit, and retailers are well-positioned to offer shoppers summer promotions on healthy, seasonal sweet treats.

Growing districts continue to show good separation from the earliest pick to the latest, which provides a nice even spread for harvest of the northwest cherry crop.

"Thanks to its expanded packing capabilities, Honeybear can accommodate retailer-packed-to-order configurations, delivering the freshest fruit possible at high volumes," the company said.

“Again, this season, Honeybear Brands delivers on its promise of a premier cherry eating experience backed by a strong promotional campaign. Our cherry line in Pateros, WA, coupled with the newly onboarded Starr Ranch facility in Wenatchee, provides increased capacity and allows our retail partners to give a premium cherry eating experience to their shoppers,” said Chuck Sinks, vice president of sales and marketing, Honeybear Brands.

“Cherry sales are critical for successful summertime produce sales, and we do everything we can to make sure retailers benefit from summer cherry sales through and produce department success,” Sinks added.