Maersk gives exporters sneak peek of new cold store facility in Cape Town

A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk), the global integrated logistics company, has invited its existing and potential customers in South Africa to visit its Belcon Logistics Park in Cape Town for a sneak peek at the upcoming state-of-the-art cold store facility.

The Belcon Logistics Park will be part of a three-cold storage facility network that Maersk will operate in South Africa before the end of 2025. The facility will be formally inaugurated in the last quarter of the year, but it will start welcoming cargo for some of its customers as early as June.

Maersk invited some of South Africa’s exporters to have a glimpse of the state-of-the-art facility in which the company is investing and to experience what they might expect from its integrated logistics solutions, which include consolidation, storage, customs brokerage, terminal handling, and both ocean and land transportation at origin and destination.

"The logistics of perishables, such as grapes, citrus, and oranges, are highly critical. If we only investigate the exports out of Cape Town, delays and a broken cold chain in logistics have cost the South African grape industry up to 1.5 Bn Rand in a year, as estimated by the South African Table Grape Industry," said Lubabalo Mtya, Managing Director, Maersk South Africa.

"Our ambition is to minimize these losses for South Africa’s exporters as much as possible by offering integrated and unbroken cold chain logistics through our upcoming cold stores in the country," said Mtya.

Alongside the Belcon Logistics Park, Maersk will open another new Cato cold store facility in Cato Ridge near Durban later this year. Maersk’s new cold store facilities will align with its global ambition to achieve Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 by utilising renewable energy.

Photos: Maersk