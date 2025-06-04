Global avocado market stable amid origin-shifting dynamics

During Week 22, the global avocado market demonstrated a balance of stable volumes alongside significant shifts in dynamics by origin and pricing, intelligence firm Avobook noted in its latest report.

The United States received 1,440 avocado shipments, with Mexico's market share dropping to its lowest point this year at 53%. Meanwhile, Peru increased its shipments by 53% compared to the previous week, exerting pressure on prices and weakening retail demand.

In Europe, a total of 918 shipments represented a slight weekly decline. However, this volume remains 27% higher than the same period in 2024. Peru continues to lead with a 76% market share, although it is experiencing its first signs of losing ground.

In China, shipments surpassed 100 containers after weeks of disruptions, but prices continued to decline, experiencing a 27% year-on-year decrease.

Peruvian supplies, which are increasing, are reshaping market balances, while Mexico faces production challenges and an adjustment in its dominant role.

Related articles: