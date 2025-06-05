Colombian avocados are steadily expanding their presence in international markets, winning over an increasing number of consumers who favor the fruit. Juan Camilo Ospina, from Avocados Planet’s International Business division, analyzed current industry trends and highlighted the strategic efforts by CorpoHass and the broader sector, particularly focusing on the United States, Colombia’s primary target market.

The company’s network comprises around 70 producers across 400 to 450 hectares. In an interview with FreshFruitPortal.com, Ospina explained that they have successfully managed to export between one and five containers weekly to the U.S., with the goal of establishing consistent year-round shipments through ongoing programs.

While the U.S. remains the main focus, Ospina emphasized that Colombia continues to serve European markets and other regions. Moreover, Colombian avocados are now arriving by air in Dubai, Qatar, and other Middle Eastern locations, expanding their footprint worldwide.

Ospina stressed that quality is now the industry’s top priority. “Colombia aims to grow in an organized and sustainable way,” he said. “Our figures reflect this, with some weeks showing up to 100% growth over last year’s shipments.”

He also highlighted that Avocados Planet handles the entire supply chain. The company receives, distributes, and processes the avocados, leveraging its interconnected operations for efficiency. Additionally, they work closely with farmers, providing education on the entire value chain, from cultivation to marketing, to ensure sustainability and profitability for all stakeholders.

According to Ospina, Colombia’s advantage lies in its ability to produce avocados year-round, thanks to well-structured annual programs that enable continuous export activity. When asked about challenges facing the industry, he pointed out that handling remains a key focus.

Colombian avocados are most similar to Mexican varieties, which are widely consumed in the U.S., in terms of taste, shape, and other characteristics. Proper handling, he explained, can make Colombian avocados a competitive alternative, provided it is executed with precision.

The buzz around Colombian avocados is largely driven by their quality rather than volume. Ospina noted that although the market is currently flooded with Peruvian avocados, consumers tend to prioritize quality over quantity. The company harvests avocados when their dry matter content ranges between 23% and 27%, ideally at 25%, striving for uniformity in size and ripeness.

Regarding fruit size, Colombian avocados are generally medium-sized. To improve this, Avocados Planet invests in research and innovative techniques to optimize fruit development and balance.

The company’s first export to Chile last season was a promising step. Ospina described it as a successful pilot, with the container sold directly in retail outlets. However, phytosanitary barriers and logistical delays remain hurdles, preventing more extensive or sustained programs. Currently, they lack the large-scale infrastructure needed for year-round, consistent exports.

Looking ahead, Avocados Planet aims to expand and replicate its successful model, either through its own infrastructure or strategic partnerships, to establish a sustainable and organized presence in target markets.

Sustainability is a core value for the company. Ospina emphasized their commitment to responsible production, positive social and environmental impacts, and the pursuit of certifications that go beyond mere labels, ensuring practices are genuinely integrated into their operations.

The company also maintains its own nursery, producing cloned trees to improve yield and quality. They provide technical assistance to nearly 100 avocado-growing families, helping them optimize their crops.

Furthermore, Avocados Planet invests in efficient packaging, responsible logistics, ripeness management, and waste reduction, all essential to minimizing emissions and environmental impact.

Ospina concluded by reaffirming their dedication to social, agricultural, and environmental sustainability. “Our logistical capacity, combined with skilled personnel, allows us to deliver the right product to the right place at the right time,” he stated.

