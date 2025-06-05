Spain strengthens its position as a key tropical fruit market and bets on new varieties

Tropical fruit consumption has gained momentum in Europe over the past decade, and Spain is emerging as a key player in the market. Between 2014 and 2024, Spanish exports of exotic fruits grew 75% in volume and 174% in value. An even more striking number is tropical fruit European imports: tonnage has doubled (up 107%) and trade value has tripled (up 240%).

Spain is now the leading producer and the third-largest supplier of tropical fruits in the European Union, behind the Netherlands and Peru. Avocados lead this growth, with 24,221 hectares cultivated, followed by mangoes (6,044 ha), cherimoyas (2,547 ha), and loquats (1,959 ha).

To expand the offering and maintain continental leadership, the Cajamar Group Foundation and the Association of Avocado Producers (ASOPROA) gave a presentation in Valencia, “Tropical and Exotic Fruits: Digitalization and Sustainability for a Growing Sector,” highlighting the potential of a new generation of crops: pitaya (dragon fruit), papaya, passion fruit, lychee, kumquat and finger lime.

Tropical Fruit Production and Growing Interest

Ana Cabrera, from the training team of Cajamar's TIERRA platform, pointed out Spain's current production “hotspots.”

Andalusia leads in avocado cultivation (with Málaga accounting for 65% of the area) and mango production, while Granada dominates cherimoya production. Loquats, on the other hand, are a Valencian crop, with Alicante representing 67% of national output.

These more established fruits are paving the way for a group of exotic ones that “are already attracting consumer interest,” noted Virginia Pinillos, professor of fruit science at the University of Almería.

The GoExotika Project (2023-2025) has identified temperate zones in Andalusia and Valencia ideal for these fruits' development, although technical challenges persist.

Agronomic Challenges and Innovation Opportunities

Key challenges include the lack of varieties adapted to the Mediterranean climate, difficulties in post-harvest handling and transport, the need for infrastructure (such as greenhouses or shade nets), and the development of specific marketing channels. Promoting their nutritional properties will also be crucial for market acceptance.

ASOPROA President Celestino Recatalá recalled that “a few years ago, nobody knew how to plant an avocado,” but today the Valencian Community already has more than 4,000 hectares and adds around 250 more each year.

Companies like Anecoop and Trops are also making strides in the sector. Manuel Almenar of Anecoop highlighted their investment in the Exotic Bouquet product line, which already markets papayas, pitayas and avocados. Paula Ruiz of Trops emphasized that “consumption continues to grow in Europe,” with room for expansion in countries like Italy, where per capita consumption is just 0.81 kg compared to 5 kg in the United States.

Sustainability and Digitalization: Keys to the Future

Sustainable development and technology also play a decisive role. Juan José Hueso, researcher at Cajamar, and Miguel Calvo, technician at Agrobío, presented advances in biological pest control tailored to crops like mango, pitaya and passion fruit, using perimeter hedges and beneficial insects.

In the digital sphere, María Dolores Fernández of Cajamar presented the GoIrrigate project, a smart irrigation tool for avocados based on climate sensors and water balance.

With rising European demand, increasingly specialized national production, and a strong commitment to innovation, Spain is positioning itself as the epicenter of tropical and exotic fruit in Europe.