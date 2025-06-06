A recent study published in the Journal of the American Nutrition Association investigated the potential health benefits of mango consumption for postmenopausal women. The research focused on how eating approximately two servings (330 grams or about 1.5 cups) of mango daily over a two-week period affected blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of California Davis and financially supported by the National Mango Board, involved 24 women aged 50 to 70 with overweight or obesity (BMI 25–40). Participants refrained from eating mangos before the study and then incorporated daily mango intake during the two-week period. Blood pressure, cholesterol, and related health markers were measured at baseline, and then at specified intervals following mango consumption.

Results indicated that two hours after eating mangos, participants experienced a reduction in systolic blood pressure by approximately 6 points (6.3 mmHg) and a decrease in mean arterial pressure by 2.3 mmHg. Additionally, fasting total cholesterol decreased by nearly 13 mg/dL, and LDL ("bad") cholesterol decreased by about 13 mg/dL.

A subsidiary follow-up study with six participants assessed the effects on blood glucose and insulin responses. Compared to white bread, mango consumption resulted in smaller increases in blood glucose and more favorable insulin responses.

Researchers suggest that dietary strategies, such as including fresh mangoes, may support cardiovascular health in postmenopausal women, a group at increased risk of cardiovascular disease due to metabolic changes associated with menopause. However, they note that further research is necessary to confirm and expand upon these initial findings.

