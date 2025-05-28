Frozen Peruvian mangoes are regaining momentum after many producers shifted their focus to the fresh market last season. That trend appears to be reversing in the 2024–25 campaign. David Sandoval, CEO of Fluctuante, told FreshFruitPortal.com, “In this latest 2024–2025 campaign, that consolidation is happening again, with 67,000 tons of frozen mango exported.”

Processing takes place in the same regions that grow fresh mangoes: Piura, Lambayeque, and Ancash.

“I see greater potential here because you're adding more value to the product, and we’re really talking about industrialization,” Sandoval said. “When exporting frozen mango cubes or slices, you're targeting a market that wants a ready-to-eat or easy-to-open product.”

Frozen Peruvian Mango Exports

According to Sandoval, the main markets for Peruvian frozen mangoes are the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Chile.

He noted a drop in prices this season. “But it’s still above the 2022–2023 campaign. We haven't yet returned to the 2021–2022 levels, which reached $1.92. In this recently ended campaign, we were at $1.82.”

Asked about the fastest-growing markets, he mentioned Spain and Italy. Other countries, including Israel and Japan, are also showing strong interest.

Sandoval highlighted the United Arab Emirates as a particularly promising destination. “They’re willing to pay a good price, as they have strong purchasing power, and it’s a market that is growing,” he said. “Little by little, it’s starting to place its trust in Peruvian products.”

Industry Perspective

For additional insight, FreshFruitPortal.com spoke with Johanna Mateo, head of frozen products at Dominus. She said the 2024–2025 season marked a major improvement after a challenging 2023–2024 cycle, despite initial complications due to water shortages and poor rainfall that affected fruit quality.

Thanks to the company’s technical team, Mateo said, “we were able to manage the situation very efficiently and ensure a final product that met all export standards.”

Dominus met its projected export volumes, she added, “which allowed us not only to satisfy the demand of our current clients but also to explore new strategic markets.” The company is now among the top five frozen mango exporters in Peru.

Mateo explained that water scarcity led to a quality issue where fruit appeared ripe in the field but, once cut open at the processing plant, had a gelatinous pulp texture that made it unsuitable for export.

On the market front, Dominus is seeing strong growth in Asia, particularly in Japan and North Korea. “We strive to maintain our export quality for these more demanding markets,” she said. “We’re committed to sustainable and strategic growth, which is also reflected in the evolution of our product portfolio.”

In addition to frozen mango, Dominus is preparing for new campaigns, including frozen avocados and berries such as blueberries, strawberries, and grapes.

Although this season came with challenges, Mateo said it brought “very positive results and motivates us to continue working with vision, innovation, and, above all, commitment.”