Port of Wilmington and Chiquita sign agreement to extend supply chain services

Enstructure, the operator of Port Wilmington in Delaware, announced they've signed a long-term agreement with Chiquita Brands to continue and further expand its partnership as the company's mid-Atlantic distribution hub.

In a press release announcing the news, Enstructure said the agreement builds upon an existing partnership built in 1988 between Chiquita and the Port of Wilmington, which positioned the port as the brand's mid-Atlantic supply chain operation. Since then, Port of Wilmington has become the brand's largest port operation in North America.

The Port is operated by Enstructure under a long-term concession agreement as part of a public-private partnership at Port Wilmington with the owner, Diamond State Port Corporation (DSPC), a State of Delaware entity.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone for Enstructure, the State of Delaware, and DSPC," said Enstructure Co-CEOs Matthew Satnick and Philippe De Montigny. "We are reinforcing our commitment to the perishable fruit industry, investing in the port’s customers and infrastructure, and increasing job opportunities for our workforce, all while enhancing the quality of service we provide to long-standing partners like Chiquita."

