Cyberattack disrupts operations at leading food distributor UNFI

June 10 , 2025
More News Top Stories
Cyberattack disrupts operations at leading food distributor UNFI

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), a major player in North America’s food distribution industry, is grappling with the aftermath of a cyberattack that has caused temporary disruptions across its network.

The Rhode Island-headquartered distributor, which serves more than 30,000 grocery retailers, e-commerce platforms, and foodservice outlets across the U.S. and Canada, reported that it was forced to shut down parts of its internal systems after detecting unauthorized activity on June 5.

In statements released through an SEC filing and its corporate website, UNFI confirmed that several systems were taken offline as a precautionary measure, impacting the company’s ability to process and deliver customer orders.

"We initiated our incident response protocols immediately, including isolating affected systems," the company noted. "While these steps were necessary for containment, they have caused some operational delays that we expect will continue in the short term."

To ensure uninterrupted operations, the company has implemented backup procedures that maintain customer service during system downtime.

“Our business continuity plan is helping us support customers while we restore impacted infrastructure,” the company added. “We are focused on resolving the issue safely and efficiently.”

Reports had already surfaced on social media in recent days suggesting internal disruptions, including shift cancellations and technical outages at various UNFI locations.

So far, the nature of the cyberattack remains unclear. The company has not confirmed whether any data was compromised or if ransomware was involved. No cybercriminal group has publicly taken credit for the breach.

UNFI now joins a growing list of food industry giants that have experienced cybersecurity incidents in recent years. Notably, Sam’s Club investigated a potential ransomware breach earlier this year, while JBS Foods paid an $11 million ransom in 2021 after a major attack halted operations globally.

Cybercriminal organizations have been increasingly targeting retail and food distribution firms, shifting their focus from European markets to the U.S. in recent months.

Despite the ongoing recovery efforts, UNFI plans to proceed with its scheduled release of financial results for its third fiscal quarter on Tuesday, May 20.

You might also be interested in


New direct maritime route between Brazil and China to boost Brazilian fruit exports
Avocados From Mexico gears up for Cinco de Mayo with new campaign
BLOOM FRESH will have the world's most advanced center for genetic improvement and fruit technology
Avocados From Peru opens U.S. season early at taco festival in California
Agrovision sells out first batches of locally grown berries in China
California Berry Cultivars announces commercial release of two new strawberry varieties
Agrovision hires Chief Technology Officer to boost tech-enhanced approach to fresh fruit
Ocean Mist Farms welcomes industry veteran Jeff Fulton

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands