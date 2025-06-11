Exclusive interview with Brazil's ambassador to Chile: “Fruit trade can grow a lot”

On January 25, 2022, the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Chile and Brazil came into effect, with a focus on tourism, digital commerce, and entrepreneurship. Currently, Brazil is Chile’s leading trading partner in Latin America, representing 4.5% of the country’s total exports and 30% of shipments to the region, totaling US$3.157 billion in 2019.

In an exclusive interview with Freshfruitportal.com, Paulo Pacheco, Brazil’s ambassador to Chile, discussed key topics in bilateral trade, the opportunities Brazil's market offers Chilean products, and advancements in economic relations between the two nations.

“Trade between Brazil and Chile is very positive and very important for both countries,” said the ambassador.

Brazilian fruits: Opportunities and challenges

“Fruit trade, in particular, still has a lot of room to grow,” noted Pacheco. In 2024, Brazilian fruit exports to Chile reached a value of US$10.7 million, while Chilean fruit exports to Brazil were valued at US$280 million.

As part of efforts to diversify its markets, Chile’s cherry industry has looked to Brazil as an attractive destination to increase its export volumes. Regarding this, the ambassador noted, “Brazilian consumers really like Chilean cherries.”

However, he emphasized that more promotion is needed: “There should be a stronger marketing push for the product. Efforts should especially focus on the Christmas season, when this fruit is most consumed in Brazil.”

Pacheco also highlighted the role of the Brazilian Association of Fruit and Derivative Producers and Exporters (Abrafrutas) in promoting Brazilian fruit internationally.

“Brazil is the third-largest fruit producer in the world, but it ranks 22nd in exports. Most of the production stays within the domestic market, so there’s still a long way to go in foreign trade,” he said.

Apples: Chile’s star product in Brazil

Of the total value of Chilean fruit exports to Brazil, apples are the leading product, reaching a value of US$96.9 million between January and September 2024.

In terms of volume, exports reached 48,100 tons—an annual increase of 95% and a 256% rise compared to the average of the past five semesters (2019–2023).

The Brazilian market has become a strategic partner for Chilean apple exports, driven by a combination of productive and commercial factors. This growth reflects not only increased demand but also the Chilean industry’s ability to adapt and seize international market opportunities.

Nutrition and sustainability as core themes

Another key point addressed by the diplomat was promoting fruit consumption in Brazil based on nutritional value.

“Brazilians care a lot about health and fitness. A good strategy to boost sales is to focus on the nutritional benefits of fruits,” he said.

He also mentioned that sustainability is an increasing concern for Brazilian consumers: “They care about how the fruit is produced and its environmental impact. In this regard, I think Chile has an advantage, as it is a country very committed to environmental issues.”

He even pointed to the fitness culture in some Brazilian regions as a potential commercial niche: “Vanity matters to Brazilians, especially along the coast, where people are very concerned about their physical condition. This is another angle from which to promote healthy products.”

Hass avocado: A milestone for Brazil

The recent shipment of Brazilian Hass avocados to Chile was described as a “historic milestone” by the ambassador.

“Last year, we managed to open four new markets for this product: Chile, Mexico, India, and Japan. It’s a big step, especially in a market like Chile, where there’s high demand for avocados due to their presence in local dietary habits,” he highlighted.

Despite the high expectations of Chilean consumers, Pacheco is confident that Brazilian producers can win over local palates with quality.

“At the government level, both Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture and Abrafrutas are working together to increase the country’s presence in the international fruit market,” he explained.

The Brazilian Embassy in Chile has strengthened its participation in agri-food fairs such as Fruittrade and Food & Service to promote its products.

“The implementation of the Free Trade Agreement in 2022 greatly boosted interest and created a very favorable environment for trade between Brazil and Chile,” he stated.

Açaí: A superfood in growing demand

Among fruits with strong international potential, Pacheco highlighted açaí, an Amazonian fruit with high nutritional value that has been classified as a “superfood.”

Brazil is the world’s leading producer and exporter of açaí. Its widespread consumption began in the 1990s, following the recognition of its health benefits.

“In Chile, we’ve seen growing interest in açaí, and many brands are entering the market with products based on this fruit,” the ambassador noted.