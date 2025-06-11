U.S. food prices have risen faster than the broader inflation rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ May Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released Wednesday.

The all-items Consumer Price Index rose 2.4% year‑over‑year, while the overall food index climbed 2.9%.

The “food at home” - groceries - index increased 2.2%, and the “food away from home” index rose 3.8% over the past 12 months.

Within grocery categories, the meat, poultry, fish and eggs group recorded the sharpest rise at 6.1%, driven by a 41.5% spike in egg prices. Nonalcoholic beverages rose 3.1%, dairy products were up 1.7%, and cereals and bakery items increased 1.0%. Fruits and vegetables, by contrast, declined 0.5% on the year.

Despite the overall decline in fruit and vegetable prices, there were wide variations in the category. Fresh fruits rose 1.6%, led by higher prices for apples and bananas - which saw rises of 6.5% and 3.2%, respectively. These gains were slightly offset by a 0.3% decline in citrus fruit prices. Fresh vegetables, however, dropped 2.3%, with notable declines in lettuce (-6.2%) and tomatoes (-6.8%).

Prices of processed vegetables, including frozen and canned options, rose by 0.4% on an annual basis.

Dining out remained significantly more expensive. Full-service restaurant prices increased 4.2% year-over-year, while limited-service meals rose 3.5%.

Looking at U.S. food prices on a monthly basis, both grocery and restaurant prices rose 0.3% in May, matching April’s pace.

