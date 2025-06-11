U.S. food prices outpace CPI in May, though fruit and vegetable inflation dips
U.S. food prices have risen faster than the broader inflation rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ May Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released Wednesday.
The all-items Consumer Price Index rose 2.4% year‑over‑year, while the overall food index climbed 2.9%.
The “food at home” - groceries - index increased 2.2%, and the “food away from home” index rose 3.8% over the past 12 months.
Within grocery categories, the meat, poultry, fish and eggs group recorded the sharpest rise at 6.1%, driven by a 41.5% spike in egg prices. Nonalcoholic beverages rose 3.1%, dairy products were up 1.7%, and cereals and bakery items increased 1.0%. Fruits and vegetables, by contrast, declined 0.5% on the year.
Despite the overall decline in fruit and vegetable prices, there were wide variations in the category. Fresh fruits rose 1.6%, led by higher prices for apples and bananas - which saw rises of 6.5% and 3.2%, respectively. These gains were slightly offset by a 0.3% decline in citrus fruit prices. Fresh vegetables, however, dropped 2.3%, with notable declines in lettuce (-6.2%) and tomatoes (-6.8%).
Prices of processed vegetables, including frozen and canned options, rose by 0.4% on an annual basis.
Dining out remained significantly more expensive. Full-service restaurant prices increased 4.2% year-over-year, while limited-service meals rose 3.5%.
Looking at U.S. food prices on a monthly basis, both grocery and restaurant prices rose 0.3% in May, matching April’s pace.
