Peru Fresh Blueberry Exports By Partner | Cultivated Conventional

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

Clearly, the START belongs to the “OTHER” markets, with 868.961 kg shipped out of a total of 1.553.011 kg (Proarandanos) or 1.782.600 kg (Agronometrics). Forecast-wise… (using just Proarandanos numbers), I let you choose. May’s forecast -26% June’s forecast 3% The new forecast has less fruit programmed, around -1.780.000kg

That is a question that we will probably answer in “The DC's B-Side & Agronometrics Peru’s Blueberry Forecast 2025” on June 12th.

PS: Yes… You know, we usually start the season with some differences between Proarandanos and Agronometrics…

Business as usual.

Let's see if the numbers grow apart or not?

PS1: While analyzing the new forecast and what had happened in the last 4 weeks, I came across something that made me think…

Isn’t it odd that although Biloxi is being replaced and Emerald is an “old” variety, those 2 are leading the exports?

Here is some info so you can compare the last few years and the top varieties being exported, something else catches your eye?

*In Red because of “EL NIÑO”

Source: USDA Market News via Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

