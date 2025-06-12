Dole's former owner David Murdock dies aged 102

David Murdock, former owner, chairman, and CEO of Dole Food Company, died on June 9 at the age of 102, Dole announced on Wednesday.

Murdock led Dole from 1985 to 2020, transforming it into one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of fresh fruits and vegetables. A self-made billionaire and longtime advocate for plant-based nutrition, Murdock was widely regarded as a visionary in both business and health.

He took control of Castle & Cooke in 1985 - then the owner of Dole Food Company - and channeled his personal tragedy, the loss of his wife Gabriele that same year, into a lifelong commitment to health and nutrition. That mission led to the founding of the Dole Nutrition Institute and significant investments in scientific research focused on disease prevention through diet, exercise, and lifestyle changes.

“Mr. Murdock’s influence extended far beyond agriculture,” said Johan Linden of Dole Food Company. “His philanthropic efforts in science research, sustainable development, and education have left a lasting imprint on our business and the food industry.”

Murdock often emphasized preventive health, once noting, “We take better care of the maintenance of our cars than we take care of the maintenance of our bodies.” He remained a strong voice for plant-based diets and healthy living well into his later years.

Dole continues to build on his legacy with its mission to “Make the World a Healthier Place.” As Murdock himself said, “It is never too late to change the way you eat - once you do, your body will thank you with a longer and healthier life.”