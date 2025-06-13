Northwest Cherry season starts early and strong

June 13 , 2025
More News Top Stories
Northwest Cherry season starts early and strong

Northwest Cherries' latest cherry growers crop update is packed with good news for the U.S. cherry industry. 

The region's early cherry varieties are currently being harvested, and, despite an early start to the season due to warmer weather than expected, the fruit size and quality are outstanding.

So far, the Northwest is shipping over 250,000 boxes a day, and has shipped 1,000,000 boxes (20-lb equivalent boxes) to date. Shipments are expected to exceed 350,000 boxes per day by early next week, and the Northwest Cherry is still estimating a total season output of 22-22.5 million boxes. 

The California cherry crop season is about to come to an end, and the Northwest cherries season is already in motion and is expected to last until late August, early September. California is shipping under 50,000 boxes (18-lb equivalents) a day, Northwest Cherries said, adding that they project their total to be about 4.7 million boxes. 

You might also be interested in


California Giant Berry Farms forecasts strong season for strawberries in the state
California stone fruit growers predict a good season, with similar trends to last year
Agronometrics in Charts: Strong start for 2025-26 California table grape season with Coachella harvest underway
California Berry Cultivars announces commercial release of two new strawberry varieties
Q&A: John Pandol on Californian grape season, import saturation and tariffs
California Walnut Commission secures funding to expand its global market reach
Agronometrics in Charts: Wait and see…that’s the strategy
California's Central Valley blueberry production set for significant surge

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands