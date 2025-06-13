Northwest Cherries' latest cherry growers crop update is packed with good news for the U.S. cherry industry.

The region's early cherry varieties are currently being harvested, and, despite an early start to the season due to warmer weather than expected, the fruit size and quality are outstanding.

So far, the Northwest is shipping over 250,000 boxes a day, and has shipped 1,000,000 boxes (20-lb equivalent boxes) to date. Shipments are expected to exceed 350,000 boxes per day by early next week, and the Northwest Cherry is still estimating a total season output of 22-22.5 million boxes.

The California cherry crop season is about to come to an end, and the Northwest cherries season is already in motion and is expected to last until late August, early September. California is shipping under 50,000 boxes (18-lb equivalents) a day, Northwest Cherries said, adding that they project their total to be about 4.7 million boxes.