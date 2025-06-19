Fruit juices are often compared to sodas due to their elevated sugar content, making them a widely questioned drink choice, especially for health-conscious consumers. However, a recent study has shed some light on the matter, providing an important differentiation between fruit juices and fruit drinks. According to the investigation, consuming fruit-type drinks, such as juice with added sugars, sweeteners, or water, is associated with a 15% higher risk of type 2 diabetes. In comparison, 100% fruit juice shows no association with the disease.

The study is a pre-print in the American Journal of Medicine and is titled: “Association Between Fruit Juice Consumption and Risk of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: A Meta-Analysis of Prospective Cohort Studies”. Researchers Chung-woo Lee MD, and Seung-Kwon Myung MD, PhD, analyzed data from 14 prospective cohort studies out of an initial pool of 1,591 articles, focusing on how different types of fruit juice might influence diabetes risk.

The findings indicated that overall fruit juice intake does not significantly alter the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Specifically, the analysis showed a pooled relative risk (RR) of 1.06 with a 95% confidence interval of 0.98 to 1.15, and a p-value of .170, suggesting no strong association.

However, when the type of juice was taken into account, distinctions emerged. The consumption of non-100% fruit juice was associated with a statistically significant 15% increased risk (RR, 1.15; 95% CI, 1.03-1.28; P = .012), whereas 100% fruit juice showed no significant connection to diabetes risk.

The study also highlighted geographic differences, noting that increased risk was particularly evident among Asian populations, with a 17% higher risk observed (RR, 1.17; 95% CI 1.02-1.34; P = .023).

The researchers concluded that "the consumption of non-100% fruit juice increased the risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus," and emphasized that, unlike whole fruits, 100% fruit juice appears to have no beneficial effect on diabetes risk.

"This study highlights the importance of choosing 100% fruit juice over sweetened or diluted alternatives. While whole fruit remains the gold standard for health benefits, 100% fruit juice can be a convenient and nutritious option for families, providing essential vitamins and minerals without the added sugars found in fruit drinks, such as Sunny D and Capri-Sun," Dr. Carrie Ruxton, a renowned nutritionist at the Fruit Juice Science Centre, explained.

The researchers suggest that the increased risk linked to fruit-type drinks may be due to a lack of fibre, as fruit drinks lack the dietary fibre found in whole fruit and pulp, which helps regulate blood sugar levels. All 100% juices contain pectin, a type of soluble fibre, while some types have the pulp added back. Added sugars were also identified as a risk factor, as their presence contributes to higher calorie intakes and can lead to blood sugar spikes.

“Under both EU and UK law, any product labelled as ‘fruit juice' is 100% pure fruit juice. That means it cannot contain added sugars, sweeteners, preservatives, colours or flavourings – only the naturally occurring sugars found in whole fruit,” Dr. Ruxton added.

