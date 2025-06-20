SanLucar and Sun World sign exclusive production and export agreement

June 20 , 2025
SanLucar and Sun World sign exclusive production and export agreement

Global supplier SanLucar and global fruit variety development and licensing company Sun World International just announced the signing of an exclusive production and export agreement, mainly focused on developing new table grape varieties for production in Ecuador. 

In a press release, SanLucar said the collaboration is part of its great effort to establish a sustainable and efficient agricultural model in the country and to bring Sun World's high-quality genetic material and the company's experience in production, development, and marketing together.

This will also open doors for producers within the framework of partnerships to cultivate the varieties created in collaboration. 

Armin Rehberg, CEO of SanLucar said the company strongly believes that innovative varieties and sustainability should go hand in hand. 

"The agreement," he added, "not only strengthens our position as industry leaders but also enables us to continue offering our consumers exceptional fruits, known for their great taste and grown in harmony with people and nature."

