By Carla Espinoza Gutiérrez

As of mid-2025, the Golden State's avocado harvest is poised to be "one of the most robust in recent years", the California Avocado Commission (CAC) has stated. The organization noted favorable weather, improved orchard health, and enhanced grower expertise as key factors for this growth.

CAC vice president of marketing Terry Splane told FreshFruitPortal.com that California is projecting an overall crop volume of approximately 340 million pounds. This is slightly below earlier estimates but still indicative of a strong season. Projections are based on CAC’s mid-season crop update, as well as grower and handler surveys.

“Our harvest spans spring through summer and can vary week from week. At this stage, about 53% of the crop has been harvested, meaning that it is projected that there is still more than 161 million pounds on the trees yet to be picked,” Splane said. “This means promotable volume is expected to continue through July and into August.”

Despite a slight dip in California’s domestic market share, going from 27% in week 22 to 18% in week 24, expectations remain optimistic. CAC plans to continue promotional activities through July and August to support the remaining crop, to maintain California's premium image, and ensure steady availability of high-quality avocados.

“With this season’s larger crop, the CAC Board recently approved augmented marketing support that will be implemented with retail and foodservice customers over the next few months to finish out the California season strong and to ensure timely marketing support for the remaining crop,” Splane added.

Weather-related challenges, such as localized wind and fire risks, have had minimal impact so far. The season’s climatic conditions, along with improved soil and tree management, suggest an excellent quality harvest that will benefit both growers and consumers. This quality stability supports pricing confidence and further consumer appeal, Splane said.

Global supply dynamics

On the international front, the avocado market is currently well-supplied, with Mexico, California, Peru, and Colombia contributing significantly.

Calavo Growers VP of Product Management Peter Shore highlighted that current global volumes are high, with consistent weekly arrivals from Peru and Colombia. This abundant supply has helped stabilize prices, which have experienced fluctuations primarily driven by supply levels rather than weather or trade policies.

“Producers are doing a great job providing high-quality, mature fruit to the market. We haven’t really had an increase in volume in the U.S. yet. We are still just under 3 billion pounds of fruit consumed,” he told FreshFruitPortal.com

The outlook for avocados in 2025 (and beyond) remains promising. California’s harvest is expected to deliver large volumes of premium fruit through summer, bolstered by strategic marketing initiatives developed by CAC. Internationally, stable supply and high-quality fruit from key international avocado players underpin a market poised for continued growth.

“In the coming years, we should be able to consume more fruit here, and that increase of volume will most likely come from California and South American producers,” Shore said.

Related articles: