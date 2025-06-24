Southeast Produce Council’s Next Generation Leadership Academy Kicks Off 2025 Learning Year with Retreat at Stone Mountain, Georgia

PRESS RELEASE

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) proudly launched its 2025 Next Generation Leadership Academy (NGLA) with an inspiring and immersive retreat at the historic Stone Mountain, Georgia. This retreat marked the official beginning of the Academy’s learning year, gathering a dynamic group of rising stars from across the fresh produce industry.

The cohort includes a balanced roster from notable retail and foodservice organizations to influential grower-shippers—intentionally investing in a better future. Class members engaged in powerful discussions, strategic leadership sessions, and team-building experiences designed to spark vulnerability, innovation, and meaningful connection.

“We believe in investing in the future of this industry by equipping tomorrow’s leaders with the tools and relationships they need to thrive,” said SEPC President and CEO David Sherrod. “This retreat sets the tone for a year of deep learning, cross-sector collaboration, and transformational leadership development.”

Set against the backdrop of Stone Mountain’s strong and natural beauty, the experience emphasized leadership through purpose, reflection, and peer engagement. Participants shared their personal journeys, explored the evolving landscape of fresh produce, and established the foundational trust that will carry through the program’s year-long curriculum.

In its third year, the NGLA has become a signature SEPC initiative, designed to cultivate the next wave of leaders who will guide the produce industry with courage, character, and connection. With sessions planned throughout the year focusing on personal leadership development, industry innovation, and strategic thinking, the program builds toward graduation at SEPC’s Southern Exposure conference in Spring 2026.

“This is more than a leadership course—this is a launchpad for a new generation,” said NGLA Co-Chair Raina Nelson. “These individuals are not only talented and driven; they’re committed to shaping a stronger, more connected, and more resilient produce industry.”