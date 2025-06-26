SanLucar expands commitment to professional football with new partnership

PRESS RELEASE

SanLucar, the premium brand of fruit and vegetables, is pleased to announce its official partnership with the German football club Borussia Mönchengladbach. The collaboration will begin on July 1, 2025.

As part of this partnership, SanLucar will provide the entire team – from players to support staff – with fresh fruits, along with popular Fresh Cut products and salads. The goal is to optimally support the team's healthy nutrition and enhance their overall performance.

However, the cooperation goes far beyond mere providing fruits: Together with Borussia Mönchengladbach, SanLucar plans to strengthen its presence at the point of sale in the region. Promotional materials featuring players and SanLucar products will make the partnership visible – a concept that has already been proven successful in collaboration with VfB Stuttgart.

The four-year partnership will be accompanied by a variety of marketing activities. These include joint contributions on social media, SanLucar's presence in the stadium, and on video screens with logos and video clips.

A highlight of the cooperation is the 125th anniversary celebration of Borussia Mönchengladbach on August 2, 2025. As part of this event, during the home game against FC Valencia, SanLucar will have its own stand and will offer players and visitors fresh, aromatic premium fruits.

Armin Rehberg, CEO of SanLucar, states: "We are thrilled to partner with Borussia Mönchengladbach – a club with great tradition and passionate fans. Our products symbolize freshness, quality, and enjoyment, which align perfectly with the club's sporting goals and philosophy. Together, we aim not only to strengthen the team but also to inspire the community towards healthy eating. We wish the club great success in the upcoming season."