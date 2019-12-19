U.S.: Grape storage numbers fall by more than half in two weeks

December 19 , 2019

The reported number of U.S. table grapes in cold storage fell by more than half in the first two weeks of December.

As of Dec. 15 there 3.5m boxes in storage compared to 7.9m on Nov. 30, according to the latest USDA report.

On Dec. 15 last year there were 5.1m boxes, and the year before there were 3.3m boxes.

The drop over the first half of December was led by the 'other red' category, falling from 2.1m to 1.1m, Autumn King dropping from 1.4m to 400,000, and Alison which fell from 1.7m to 600,000.

 

You might also be interested in


T&G Global hoping to emulate Jazz, Envy succe ...
Global table grape production to rise despite EU l ...
South African table grape exports remain above pre ...
South African table grape company seals Vietnam ex ...
Comments
San Sebastián 2812, Oficina 611, Las Condes, Santiago (+562) 22316318 - (+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of the legal notice and privacy policy of FreshFruitPortal.com

© 2008 - 2019
Follow Us
Partners