U.S.: Grape storage numbers fall by more than half in two weeks

The reported number of U.S. table grapes in cold storage fell by more than half in the first two weeks of December.

As of Dec. 15 there 3.5m boxes in storage compared to 7.9m on Nov. 30, according to the latest USDA report.

On Dec. 15 last year there were 5.1m boxes, and the year before there were 3.3m boxes.

The drop over the first half of December was led by the 'other red' category, falling from 2.1m to 1.1m, Autumn King dropping from 1.4m to 400,000, and Alison which fell from 1.7m to 600,000.