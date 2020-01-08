Two substrate industry leading producers join forces

Dutch substrate producer and supplier Legro has purchased a 50% stake in British-Sri Lankan coir manufacturer Botanicoir.

This partnership will enable Botanicoir to make the necessary investments to cater to the increasing global demand for compressed coir products and to accelerate new product development.

Both companies have a reputation for innovation in the substrate industry and combining their expertise will further strengthen that position.

“We feel that Legro is a very good match for us in terms of company culture," said Kalum Balasuriya Botanicoir managing director.

Both companies will continue to operate independently and there will be no change to the way they do business, he said.

"It is more of a long-term decision, looking towards the future to meet customer needs and aspirations of growth and innovation," he said.

"Between the two companies we have the experience and the means to take the next step forwards in leading the substrate industry in technological advances and product R&D."

Legro’s commercial director, Ted Buis, said: “The market is changing as growers deal with more and more challenges."

“We need to step up and do our part to face these challenges in any way we can. By taking this important step together, both Botanicoir and Legro can widen their product portfolio and market presence to support our customers”.

Both Botanicoir and Legro continue to be family-run businesses. They says that a common ethos runs deep throughout both organizations.