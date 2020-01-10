Cocaine found in bananas sent to Portugal for second time in a year

Police in Portugal found a large stash of cocaine in a shipment from Latin America, reports ABC News. This is the second time 12 months this has happened.

In total, 825 kilograms of the drug were discovered among the bananas. With a street value of more than US$33m, it was even more than the smuggled cocaine found last year. Portuguese officials found and seized 430 kilograms ($17m worth) last year.

Such incidents involving banana shipments from South America is not uncommon. Similarly, the United States, China and Germany have found large quantities of cocaine hidden in bananas in the past year.

Portuguese investigators stated that the cocaine was highly pure. They found the drug inside boxes of bananas in the northern part of the country. They said the boxes were on their way to other European destinations. As the investigation is ongoing, authorities declined to provide any further information.

