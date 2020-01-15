Vegfor helps growers gain affordable and reliable rapid vacuum cooling solution - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

Vacuum cooling is widely used in the United States, Europe and China fresh produce industry, Under vacuum, the temperature of fresh produce can be reduced efficiently from the field temperature of 28 ° C to 2 ° C, as a result of the energy consumption from water evaporation at low pressure.

For most leafy green produce, to avoid moisture loss from evaporation, water from a recirculation reservoir is sprayed on produce during vacuuming.

Vacuum cooling is considered a very efficient approach to extending the shelf life of fresh produce in terms of decay reduction and physiological disorder control through efficient storage temperature management.

Vacuum cooling is essential to fresh produce quality. it can rapidly and uniformly remove the field heat after harvest, reduce the respiration of fresh produce, thereby significantly extending the freshness period and improving the freshness quality, as well as reducing the health risks caused by organism growth.

Vacuum cooling is a volume-type cooling method, and it is not affected by the crop’s packaging and stacking methods.

Vegfor is helping growers gain an affordable and reliable rapid vacuum cooling solution to reduce their lost. and improving their cooling effective.

