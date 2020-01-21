China to phase-out single-use plastics - FreshFruitPortal.com

China announced major plans on Sunday to cut back on the sale and production of single-use plastics.

Under the plans, plastic bags will be banned in major cities by the end of 2020 and in smaller cities and towns by 2022, Reuters reported.

Markets selling fresh fruits and vegetables will have until 2025 to phase out the bags.

The National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, which put forward the plans, said it was enacting the changes in order to protect public health and "to build a beautiful China," CNN reported.