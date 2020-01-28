SNFL opens new Spain-Peru grape variety protocol - FreshFruitPortal.com

SNFL hails new protocol allowing direct Spain-Peru plant material shipments
January 28 , 2020
A new protocol sponsored by table grape breeder Special New Fruit Licensing (SNFL) will allow plant material to be shipped directly from Spain to Peru, without the need to be quarantined in Chile for two years.
SNFL, which has a Spain-based breeding program, said that Peru is a country 'brimming with potential for growth'. Interest in new table grape varieties that has increased exponentially in the last few years, it added.
An increasing number of SNFL’s plantings varieties have been developed in Peru in recent years.
However, until very recently, there was no protocol between Spain and Peru, therefore plant material from Spain had to be shipped to Chile where it had to be quarantined for two years before traveling north of the border.