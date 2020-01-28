SNFL opens new Spain-Peru grape variety protocol - FreshFruitPortal.com

In the last four years, SNFL has been working with the Peruvian National Agrarian Health Service (SENASA) and the Spanish authorities to open up Peru as a market for shipment of plant materials.

As of this month, SNFL will now be able to ship plant materials directly from their breeding center in Spain to Peru.

This will help provide faster innovation to the Peruvian table grape industry and SNFL’s partners there. During this process, SNFL has been supported by a licensed nursery in Peru, “Viveros Agronegocios Genesis” which helped to speed up much of the bureaucratic processes in SENASA.

“This chronicles an extraordinary milestone in the Peruvian viticulture industry,” said Henri Huamán, general manager of Viveros Génesi.

In the meantime, SNFL’s head lab manager, Ivan Carreño and PBR Manager Sonia Soto have prepared and shipped the first new varieties from the Spanish based breeding program in January.

“We have been coordinating the whole process between SENASA and the Spanish Agricultural Ministery for the last three years to achieve this important agreement that will greatly speed up our new varieties program in Peru,” Soto said.