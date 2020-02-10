Yoom tomato wins Fruit Logistica Innovation Award - FreshFruitPortal.com

2020's Fruit Logistica Innovation Award was given to the tomato Yoom, by the Netherlands-based Syngenta Seeds, won with about 30% of all votes.

The Dutch company won the award in 2012 as well - recognized for its red snack "Angello" pepper.

The Yoom tomato is considered innovative because the colors of the fruit change depending on the sunlight, ranging from purple to black, according to the event's press release.

Although the Yoom tomato's color changes, "what remains constant is its high vitamin, mineral and antioxidant content as well as its sweet-sour and tangy flavour, also known as 'umami'," it adds.

In second place, Polish company Silbo was recognized for its compostable fruit and vegetable packaging made with water-based dyes, winning for its sustainable production.

Another sustainable packaging innovation was awarded from SoFruPak Witold Gai, also from Poland. This company took third place and was recognized for its material's ability to optimize cooling through using entirely renewable resources.

"We are very pleased to have won this award again, because Fruit Logistica is the most important convention for the fresh fruit industry," commented Jérémie Chabanis of Syngenta.

"And the award is a great acknowledgment of our work as well as a wonderful motivation for our team," he concluded.

Photo: Fruit Logistica Messe Berlin GmbH